Jordan Spieth 2020 schedule: When will he play next?

Jordan Spieth's 2020 schedule will look a little different than last year. Without a win last season on the PGA Tour, Spieth cannot play in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. However, Spieth will start his year at the Farmers Insurance Open, after he withdrew from the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Spieth will then be in the field at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. He is sponsored by AT&T. He has won the tournament in the past as well.

Spieth will then compete at Riviera Country Club in the Genesis Invitational, and he's expected to play in the WGC-Mexico Championship. He then will likely play in The Players and one other event in the Florida Swing.

Spieth should also be in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in his home state of Texas, and he's playing the Valero Texas Open the week before the Masters. He'll go through a big stretch in May, with the PGA Championship the central focus. He may have to choose between playing in the AT&T Byron Nelson or the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial. He played in both events last year.

Spieth should play in the Memorial Tournament before the US Open. After Winged Foot, it's expected Spieth will return for the Travelers Championship, and he's certainly eligible for all four major championships.

We should see him in at least two of the three FedEx Cup playoff events. Depending on his season, he could be part of the Ryder Cup team.

In the fall, Spieth should play in at least two of the three Asian Swing events and round out the year with the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Jordan Spieth expected 2020 schedule

Based on past scheduling; subject to change