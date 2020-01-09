Jon Rahm 2020 schedule: When will he play next?

Jon Rahm's 2020 schedule kicks off with a trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, which he got into for winning the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2019.

We will then see Rahm play in the California desert at the newly dubbed American Express, followed by starts at the Farmers Insurance Open and the Waste Management Phoenix Open, which is a collegiate home game for the Spaniard. Rahm will then play at the Genesis Invitational after getting a week off.

Rahm will then play in the WGC-Mexico Championship. He will also play in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, with a stop at The Players Championship in between.

Of course, he'll be in the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and the Open Championship. We don't know if he'll play in the WGC after the Open, but he should be in Memphis. He could well return to the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas. He will certainly be in the Olympic men's golf tournament in Tokyo.

He will balance out some of this PGA Tour-centric schedule with starts on the European Tour to maintain membership and earn points toward qualifying for the European Ryder Cup team. He is the defending champion at the Irish Open, Open de Espana, DP World Tour Championship in Dubai and the Race to Dubai. He could well add the BMW PGA Championship and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

He should be in all three FedEx Cup playoff events.

He will be on the 2020 European Ryder Cup team.

Jon Rahm expected 2020 schedule

Based on past scheduling and commitments; subject to change