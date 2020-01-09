2020 South African Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
European Tour

2020 South African Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

01/09/2020 at 1:50 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 South African Open purse is set for ZAR 17.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at ZAR 2,773,750 ($194,582) -- more than the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The South African Open field is headed by Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace, Eddie Pepperell and Charl Schwartzel.

The South African Open is co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour of South Africa. The early-season swing through Africa and Australia is co-sanctioned with other tours, though the payout schedule is the same as the European Tour.

There are a total of 2,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field. The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The event is played this year at the Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This is the fourth tournament of the 2019-2020 European Tour season. There were supposed to be two events the first week, with the Hong Kong Open played in Hong Kong and co-sanctioned with the Asian Tour. It was postponed due to the violent response to protests against the Chinese government.

2020 South African Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

1 Rand = $0.07 USD

  • 1. 2,773,750 Rand
  • 2. 1,925,000 Rand
  • 3. 1,298,500 Rand
  • 4. 859,250 Rand
  • 5. 722,750 Rand
  • 6. 619,500 Rand
  • 7. 516,250 Rand
  • 8. 430,500 Rand
  • 9. 378,000 Rand
  • 10. 343,000 Rand
  • 11. 309,750 Rand
  • 12. 292,250 Rand
  • 13. 274,750 Rand
  • 14. 257,250 Rand
  • 15. 248,500 Rand
  • 16. 239,750 Rand
  • 17. 231,000 Rand
  • 18. 222,250 Rand
  • 19. 213,500 Rand
  • 20. 206,500 Rand

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such. We also occasionally include links to products and services from which we could make a small percentage of a sale through affiliate programs.