The 2020 South African Open purse is set for ZAR 17.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at ZAR 2,773,750 ($194,582) -- more than the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The South African Open field is headed by Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace, Eddie Pepperell and Charl Schwartzel.

The South African Open is co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour of South Africa. The early-season swing through Africa and Australia is co-sanctioned with other tours, though the payout schedule is the same as the European Tour.

There are a total of 2,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field. The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The event is played this year at the Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This is the fourth tournament of the 2019-2020 European Tour season. There were supposed to be two events the first week, with the Hong Kong Open played in Hong Kong and co-sanctioned with the Asian Tour. It was postponed due to the violent response to protests against the Chinese government.

2020 South African Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout