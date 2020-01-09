The 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii purse is set for $6.6 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,188,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Sony Open in Hawaii field is headed by Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar and more.

The 144-player field makes up the first full-field event of the year, with the Seth Raynor-designed host course expected to be played under windy conditions throughout the week.

This is the second PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the year and the second of two events played in Hawaii to start 2020. The winner gets 500 FedEx Cup points and Official World Golf Ranking points.

This week's winner gets an invitation into the Masters, next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.

The event is played this year at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

2020 Sony Open in Hawaii purse, winner's share, prize money payout