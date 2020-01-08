Which pros are switching equipment companies for 2020?

With the start of 2020, we'll learn which pro golfers are switching equipment companies for the new year.

PXG adding four

The gang at Parsons Xtreme Golf have been the first to announce significant changes, adding staffers from the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour.

Two-time PGA Tour winner Chez Reavie, as well Jason Kokrak and Joel Dahmen are joining PXG on the PGA Tour side. LPGA Tour rookie Haley Moore, a University of Arizona product, will begin her first full year as a pro with PXG in the bag.

Reavie is making his PGA Tour debut for 2020 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions after winning the 2019 Travelers Championship.

Gainz + Wilson

PGA Tour winner Kevin Tway has signed on with Wilson Staff to play their golf equipment in 2020.

Tway is going to game a bag with the FG Tour V6 irons and some of the new D7 Forged irons for long irons. He'll also use the new Staff Model wedges as part of his bag makeup.

We will continue to update this list as signings and deals are announced.