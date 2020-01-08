How to enjoy watching golf on TV

While the general consensus among sports fanatics is that golf is not an exhilarating, hugely entertaining sport, others spend hours watching the game either live or on TV -- and, according to them, it is super entertaining.

Hands down, golf is not anything like other contact sports that provide both a thrill and high-octane entertainment. But with golf, you get a sport that is more mental than emotional and more practical than tactical. That explains why most people follow the final holes in a golf tournament.

So, how do you enjoy a game of golf on TV despite it not being as physical as other sports? Here are some tips that will keep you glued to your couch when watching a game of golf.

Have Golf Interests

For someone who knows little about golf, watching the game can be a genuine bore, especially for low-ranked tournaments. If you develop interest in learning the game and understanding what happens on the course, though, you'll find yourself enjoying watching.

With a better understanding, you will get to know the strategies deployed in tackling different holes and the various swing techniques, which can help improve your overall game if you choose to play.

Watch the Major Tournaments

As much as people might brand golf as a difficult sport to view and spectate, it is similar to other sporting events in that only the big events attract widespread interest. Think about it. Not many people watch lower-league games compared to the viewership associated with top-tier tournaments or leagues.

Try looking for tournaments that are heavily advertised by sports betting companies or promoted on mainstream sporting channels. The build-up, as well as the commentary, will help improve the entertainment aspect of the game.

Support a Player(s)

Watching a game on TV without supporting any team or player is a sure recipe for sleeping on the couch. Follow a specific player, like Tiger Woods or Rory Mcllroy, with a good history of top-level performance. The hype surrounding such players will boost your interest levels and have you ready and anxious to watch the spot.

Backing a specific player or players will also give you the patience to follow entire tournaments on TV. Watching a whole tournament is way more fulfilling than catching up with the last hole actions. Imagine the thrill of viewing Tiger Woods' Masters comeback performance from the first swing of the club. You get to feel like a part of history.

Watch With Someone

Let's be honest, watching NBA, MLS or NFL games on your own can steal off the fun you would otherwise experience when watching with friends. Place a bet with your friends either through sports betting sites such as Sbobet or independent bets to raise the stakes of the game. It doesn’t have to be a massive bet, just something to enhance the entertainment value of the game.

Golf is one of the most enjoyable games to watch on TV, especially for people looking to learn a thing or two about how the top-tier golfers swing and strategize when out on the course. Observing the above tips will help make the game more enjoyable for viewing, especially when it comes to the major golfing events.