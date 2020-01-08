2020 Sony Open in Hawaii TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii begins with the first full-field event of 2020 on the PGA Tour at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, as Justin Thomas looks to go back-to-back again.

The Sony Open in Hawaii TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes. The players are re-paired after the first two rounds, with featured groups taking the stage in Honolulu at one of the oldest PGA Tour events.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round, Friday's second round, Saturday's third round and Sunday's final round.

On the first three days of the tournament, the coverage window will be three-and-a-half hours from 7-10:30 p.m. Eastern.

On Sunday, Golf Channel will have four hours of coverage on linear TV from 6-10 p.m.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii TV times and schedule.

2020 Sony Open in Hawaii TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern