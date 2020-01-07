Wilson Staff D7 Forged irons toe the line between game-improvement and players-distance categories

The concept of a players distance iron is a relatively new one -- maybe 4, 5 years old.

It was born out of the idea that mid- and lower-handicap players still want and can benefit from iron technologies promoting distance and forgiveness. The trick was incorporating those features in a package those better players didn't find visually offensive or too clunky to appreciate.

However, players distance irons are separated from game-improvement irons by a fine line. The toplines are a little thicker. The soles are a bit wider. The offset is a bit more pronounced. The lofts are maybe a little stronger.

So it made sense, then, that Wilson Staff has created their D7 Forged irons as a better player's version of their D7 irons.

Introduced last year, the D7 irons put distance first and come with plenty of those corrective features to help higher-handicap players enjoy the game more. But a better player wants many of those features eliminated or dialed back -- ideally, almost unrecognizable. A better player also tends to prefer the feel of a forged iron instead of a cast iron. Those were the jumping-off points for Wilson to create the D7 Forged.

The D7 Forged features an 8620 carbon steel face that's slightly larger than the FG Tour V6 some Wilson diehards (and players, like me) might remember and have liked. The topline is thinner than the D7, with minimal offset while maintaining a sole width more akin to a game-improvement iron. The V-shaped cavity is a classic, appealing look that should draw in a discerning player who doesn't want much flashiness in their irons.

That wider sole is slightly obscured by the iron's design, while allowing Wilson to use the Power Holes and Power Chamber technologies found in previous Wilson irons. The Power Holes and Power Chamber are filled with urethane to reduce vibration and allow the thin face to flex more at impact for higher ball speeds and more distance at an ideal height.

“Combining the distance technologies from the original D7 line with the aesthetics of Wilson Staff’s players irons, the D7 Forged Irons provide an ideal blend of maximum distance and ultimate feel for golfers looking for effortless distance and ultimate control,” said Jon Pergande, Manager of Golf Club Innovation. “Through the optimized sole and face thickness, urethane-filled Power Chamber and centered power holes, the new D7 Forged Irons give golfers remarkable ball speeds, shot-making ability, and a soft forged feel across the entire club face.”

The Wilson Staff D7 Forged irons will be available for pre-order on Wilson.com on Jan. 14, 2020 and available at retail a week later for $1,000 withstock KBS $-Taper Lite steel shafts or True Temper Catalyst Black 80 graphite shafts.