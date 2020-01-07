Tour Edge Exotics EXS 220 driver and metalwoods have company excited over tech advances

Tour Edge Golf has been finding success by carving out a space in the industry with two simple promises: delivering modern-era technologies at reasonable prices through their Exotics line and offering quick turnaround on custom-fit clubs with the HL line.

For 2020, Tour Edge believes it is doing both of those things simultaneously with their new Exotics EXS 220 line.

The original Exotics EXS line was a winner for the Illinois-based company, giving golfers under a bigger part of the skill bell curve modern technology at a reasonable price. Tour Edge says the Exotics EXS 220 line is a leap forward in technology from start to finish.

The big story with the line of metalwoods -- including the driver, fairway woods and hybrids -- is Diamond Face technology, which features the use of diamond shapes of various sizes behind the face to allow the face to flex more and deliver higher ball speeds and higher moment of inertia across the face.

Alongside Diamond Face design, Tour Edge is pushing more refined shapes and better weight positioning throughout the line, including claiming a 20 percent leap in MOI in the Exotics EXS 220 driver. That's a good place to start.

Exotics EXS 220 driver

The Exotics EXS 220 driver has a bigger profile than the original Exotics EXS, sporting an adjustable 9-gram weight in the back sole to hike MOI to 5,440 grams per cubic centimeter. (As is typical with Tour Edge, a weight kit with other options is available to dial in.)

Carbon fiber continues to be more of a part of the driver story, using the material on the crown and in heel and toe areas of the sole. The weight savings from using carbon fiber allowed for discretionary weight that was positioned toward the back of the club head.

The Exotics EXS 220 driver has an 8-1-1 Titanium face that is shallower and has a lower density for additional weight savings. Behind the face, Diamond Face technology features 42 different diamond shapes, designed to offer consistent ball speeds across the face and kill spin.

Inside the heads of each club in the metalwood lineup is what's called the Sound Diffusion Bar, modeled after features in music studios and concert halls to produce idea acoustics at impact.

An adjustable hosel allows the golfer to adjust loft up and down 2 degrees, giving the three stock heads (9.5, 10.5 and 12 degrees) a potential range of 7.5-14 degrees of loft. The lefty option is at 10.5 degrees.

Now, the eye-catching price: $350.

Exotics EXS 220 fairway woods and hybrids

The Exotics EXS 220 fairway woods feature a new steel that's 14 percent lighter than the original Exotics EXS, giving more discretionary weight to be positioned in the center and rear sole -- with the goal of producing a CG profile that launches high enough and still spins low. A new, larger 6-gram weight is placed on the rear of the clubhead hiked MOI while offering weight savings for other use. A weight kit is available to dial in trajectory.

The Diamond Face tech comes through in a cup face, with 44 different diamond shapes sitting behind the full width of the face, while there are dual carbon fiber panels on the sole.

The classic SlipStream Sole has wider speed channels that deliver high clubhead speeds off the turf with better turf interaction.

The fairway woods come in 3-wood (13.5, 15, 16.5 degrees), 5-wood (18 degrees) and 7-woods (21 degrees) head for righties. The 15-degree 3-wood will be available for lefties.

The Exotics EXS 220 fairway woods are $250 each.

The Exotics EXS 220 hybrid has a larger profile in the hybrid spectrum, with the goal of making it more like an extension of fairway woods.

The hybrids have a 450 Hyper Steel cup face with Diamond Face technology that features 44 different thick and thin diamond shapes behind the face.

The hybrid has a larger front-to-back profile with an adjustable 4-gram weight in the back for stability. Extra weights (7 grams, 10 grams) are available. Meanwhile, the center of gravity has been raised to kill spin, accomplished with indented areas on the heel and sole.

The hybrid's SlipStream Sole has wider channels to allow the center of the sole to engage into the turf and lower the leading edge at impact for more consistent contact.

The Exotics EXS 220 hybrids will be available in 2 (17 degrees), 3 (19 degrees), 4 (22 degrees), 5 (25 degrees) and 6 (28 degrees) models for $200 each.

SpeedTested Shaft System

For the Exotics EXS 220 line, Tour Edge has developed recommendations using their SpeedTested Shaft System to find optimal shafts for each swing speed range and product. Consider it a remote fitting before getting in front of a professional who looks specifically at your swing.

“This new way of looking at how to pair custom shafts is unique to the industry,” said Tour Edge president David Glod. “We have invested heavily in R&D and one of the first things we did with our new in-house swing robot was to test at different speeds. This has led us to do a bit of pre-custom shaft fitting for anyone buying EXS 220.”

For the first time, Tour Edge will offer its 48-hour turnaround on custom fitting from a Tour Edge-authorized fitter in the continental United States.

The Exotics EXS 220 driver, fairway woods and hybrids go on sale on Feb. 1.