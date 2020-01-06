2020 South African Open betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 South African Open betting odds have been released for the week at Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The betting favorite this week is Louis Oosthuizen, with the 2010 Open winner coming in at 5-to-1 (+500) betting odds to win his national championship.

Another South African, Erik van Rooyen, comes in at 10-to-1, ahead of fellow countryman and 2011 Masters winner Charl Schwartzel at 12-to-1.

Branden Grace and Thomas Detry are both on 14-to-1.

2020 South African Open expert picks and bets

The South African Open merged with the Joburg Open at the end of 2018, making this national championship into a 240-person event. It's bonkers.

Randpark Golf Club is in its second consecutive year of hosting, and the winning score was 18 under last year for Louis Oosthuizen.

Win bets

Louis Oosthuizen: Louis had a good fall, and he had a playoff chance to win the WGC-HSBC Champions. He delights in his home country.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: A runner-up in this event at Glendower Golf Club, Bezuidenhout has been close before. Been in the top 25 in six of his last nine starts.

Min Woo Lee: Perhaps I'm too high on Min Woo Lee, but his action is so good that it's only a matter of time before he figures it out on a big stage.

2020 South African Open betting odds