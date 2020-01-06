2020 South African Open betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 South African Open betting odds have been released for the week at Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The betting favorite this week is Louis Oosthuizen, with the 2010 Open winner coming in at 5-to-1 (+500) betting odds to win his national championship.
Another South African, Erik van Rooyen, comes in at 10-to-1, ahead of fellow countryman and 2011 Masters winner Charl Schwartzel at 12-to-1.
Branden Grace and Thomas Detry are both on 14-to-1.
2020 South African Open expert picks and bets
The South African Open merged with the Joburg Open at the end of 2018, making this national championship into a 240-person event. It's bonkers.
Randpark Golf Club is in its second consecutive year of hosting, and the winning score was 18 under last year for Louis Oosthuizen.
Win bets
Louis Oosthuizen: Louis had a good fall, and he had a playoff chance to win the WGC-HSBC Champions. He delights in his home country.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout: A runner-up in this event at Glendower Golf Club, Bezuidenhout has been close before. Been in the top 25 in six of his last nine starts.
Min Woo Lee: Perhaps I'm too high on Min Woo Lee, but his action is so good that it's only a matter of time before he figures it out on a big stage.
2020 South African Open betting odds
- Louis Oosthuizen: +500
- Erik van Rooyen: +1000
- Charl Schwartzel: +1200
- Branden Grace: +1400
- Thomas Detry: +1400
- Shaun Norris: +1600
- Eddie Pepperell: +2500
- Brandon Stone: +2800
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +3300
- George Coetzee: +3300
- Andy Sullivan: +4000
- Joachim B Hansen: +4000
- Min Woo Lee: +4000
- Zander Lombard: +4000
- Chris Paisley: +5000
- Justin Harding: +5000
- Masahiro Kawamura: +5000
- Richard Sterne: +5000
- Antoine Rozner: +6600
- Gavin Green: +6600
- Jamie Donaldson: +6600
- Neil Schietekat: +6600
- Rasmus Hojgaard: +6600
- Sam Horsfield: +6600
- Callum Shinkwin: +8000
- Connor Syme: +8000
- Francesco Laporta: +8000
- Haydn Porteous: +8000
- Jaco Ahlers: +8000
- Jaco van Zyl: +8000
- Johannes Veerman: +8000
- Sebastian Heisele: +8000
- Daniel van Tonder: +10000
- Dean Burmester: +10000
- James Morrison: +10000
- Jbe Kruger: +10000
- Jeff Winther: +10000
- Joel Sjoholm: +10000
- Louis De Jager: +10000
- Nino Bertasio: +10000
- Rikard Karlberg: +10000
- Sean Crocker: +10000
- Tapio Pulkkanen: +10000
- Wil Besseling: +10000
- Adrien Saddier: +12500
- Gary Stal: +12500
- Justin Walters: +12500
- Niklas Lemke: +12500
- Richard Bland: +12500
- Robin Roussel: +12500
- Hennie Otto: +15000
- Keith Horne: +15000
- Lee Slattery: +15000
- Maverick Antcliff: +15000