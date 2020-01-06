2020 Sony Open in Hawaii one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2019 Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, continue at the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in August 2020, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, the PGA Tour completes the second half of the Hawaii Swing with a move to the state capital in Honolulu for the Sony Open in Hawaii. Waiale Country Club again hosts one of the oldest events on the PGA Tour schedule.

Waialae Country Club is a place where players go low -- Justin Thomas shot 59 here -- because of accessible par 5s and relatively small greens creating a lot of chances for birdies.

2020 Sony Open in Hawaii One and Done picks

Matt Kuchar: Kuchar is the defending champion and very much a horse for this course. Typically someone playing at Kapalua wins at Waialae.

Charles Howell III: CH3 probably should have won here multiple times by now. He loves this play. It suits him well. Have to use CH3 before April.

Harris English: If you're looking for a wild card, Harris might be your guy. He's played well since having to go through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, and he has a decent record here in the past.

My pick this week will be Matt Kuchar. I won't use him in a major or a WGC, and this course is the right length for a shorter player like him.

2019-2020 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks