2020 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds have been released for the week at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The betting favorite this week is Justin Thomas, who comes into the week as a 5-to-1 favorite to win back-to-back PGA Tour events.

Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson are next best on the board, both at 12-to-1 as they seek wins in this wraparound season.

Collin Morkiawa is 13-to-1 on a course that doesn't typically favor rookies, while Hideki Matsuyama is 18-to-1 with a big fanbase this week in the Aloha State.

2020 Sony Open in Hawaii expert picks and bets

This is the first full-field PGA Tour event of the year, with veterans and top 125 finishers from last season typically taking up all the spots in this field. That's, in large part, why it's difficult for a rookie or younger player to win here.

Waialae Country Club lends itself to a shootout, with reachable par 5s and smaller greens that favor quality ballstriking with plenty of decent chances.

Win bets

Justin Thomas: Thomas has the most PGA Tour wins since 2017, and he's won here in the past. Waialae winners typically play the week prior, too, so JT checks that box as well.

Patrick Reed: It's hard to expect Reed to have another 45 one-putt greens like last week at Kapalua, but if he's anywhere near there and even mildly improves his tee-to-green game, he wins.

Charles Howell III: CH3 loves this golf course, and he probably should have won here several times by now. Love him on an each-way bet, too.

2020 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds