2020 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds have been released for the week at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The betting favorite this week is Justin Thomas, who comes into the week as a 5-to-1 favorite to win back-to-back PGA Tour events.
Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson are next best on the board, both at 12-to-1 as they seek wins in this wraparound season.
Collin Morkiawa is 13-to-1 on a course that doesn't typically favor rookies, while Hideki Matsuyama is 18-to-1 with a big fanbase this week in the Aloha State.
2020 Sony Open in Hawaii expert picks and bets
This is the first full-field PGA Tour event of the year, with veterans and top 125 finishers from last season typically taking up all the spots in this field. That's, in large part, why it's difficult for a rookie or younger player to win here.
Waialae Country Club lends itself to a shootout, with reachable par 5s and smaller greens that favor quality ballstriking with plenty of decent chances.
Win bets
Justin Thomas: Thomas has the most PGA Tour wins since 2017, and he's won here in the past. Waialae winners typically play the week prior, too, so JT checks that box as well.
Patrick Reed: It's hard to expect Reed to have another 45 one-putt greens like last week at Kapalua, but if he's anywhere near there and even mildly improves his tee-to-green game, he wins.
Charles Howell III: CH3 loves this golf course, and he probably should have won here several times by now. Love him on an each-way bet, too.
2020 Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds
- Justin Thomas: +500
- Patrick Reed: +1200
- Webb Simpson: +1200
- Collin Morikawa: +1300
- Hideki Matsuyama: +1800
- Matt Kuchar: +2200
- Sungjae Im: +2800
- Joaquin Niemann: +3300
- Corey Conners: +3900
- Charles Howell III: +4100
- Chez Reavie: +4300
- Kevin Kisner: +4600
- Marc Leishman: +4700
- Alex Noren: +4700
- Brendon Todd: +4800
- Cameron Smith: +4800
- Sebastian Munoz: +4800
- JT Poston: +5100
- Brandt Snedeker: +5200
- Abraham Ancer: +5200
- Brian Harman: +5200
- Brian Stuard: +6800
- Andrew Putnam: +6800
- Carlos Ortiz: +6800
- Russell Knox: +6800
- Aaron Wise: +6800
- Ryan Palmer: +6800
- Lanto Griffin: +6800
- Daniel Berger: +7200
- Dylan Frittelli: +7900
- Rory Sabbatini: +8300
- Zach Johnson: +8300
- Vaughn Taylor: +8300
- Kevin Na: +8300
- Kyle Stanley: +8300
- Emiliano Grillo: +9300
- Keegan Bradley: +9300
- Pat Perez: +9300
- Brian Gay: +9300
- Keith Mitchell: +9700
- Russell Henley: +9900
- Matt Jones: +10300
- Shugo Imahira: +10300
- Scott Piercy: +10300
- Joel Dahmen: +10300
- Brice Garnett: +10300
- Ryan Armour: +10300
- Tyler Duncan: +10300
- Nate Lashley: +10300
- Bud Cauley: +10300
- Henrik Norlander: +10300
- Sung Kang: +10300
- Chris Kirk: +12300
- Jimmy Walker: +12300
- Patton Kizzire: +12700
- Fabian Gomez: +12800
- Harry Higgs: +12800
- Adam Long: +12800
- Graeme Mcdowell: +12800
- D J Trahan: +12800
- Xinjun Zhang: +12800
- Nick Taylor: +12800
- Doc Redman: +12800
- Zac Blair: +15500
- Kevin Tway: +15500
- Charley Hoffman: +15500
- Talor Gooch: +15500
- Kramer Hickok: +15500
- David Hearn: +15500
- Luke List: +15500
- Robert Streb: +15500
- Robby Shelton: +15500
- Sam Burns: +15500
- Jason Dufner: +15500
- Troy Merritt: +15500
- Scott Brown: +15500
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +15500
- Aaron Baddeley: +17800
- Hudson Swafford: +17800
- Matthew NeSmith: +17800
- Scott Harrington: +17800
- Matt Every: +17800
- Mark Hubbard: +20400
- Chesson Hadley: +20400
- Cameron Davis: +20400
- Brendan Steele: +20400
- Adam Schenk: +20400
- Cameron Percy: +20400
- Sam Ryder: +20400
- Hank Lebioda: +20400
- Bo Hoag: +20400
- Tom Hoge: +20400
- Andrew Landry: +20400
- Roger Sloan: +23000
- James Hahn: +24400
- Chase Seiffert: +25600
- Patrick Rodgers: +25600
- Michael Thompson: +25600
- Jj Spaun: +25600
- Mackenzie Hughes: +25600
- Peter Malnati: +25600
- Anirban Lahiri: +25600
- Doug Ghim: +25600
- Sepp Straka: +25600
- Jim Herman: +25600
- Brandon Hagy: +25600
- Graham Delaet: +29100
- Rob Oppenheim: +29100
- Jerry Kelly: +30900
- Jamie Lovemark: +30900
- Ben Martin: +30900
- Kristoffer Ventura: +30900
- Rhein Gibson: +30900
- Joseph Bramlett: +30900
- Ryuko Tokimatsu: +30900
- Ryan Brehm: +30900
- Rafael Campos: +30900
- Satoshi Kodaira: +30900
- Tyler McCumber: +30900
- Rikuya Hoshino: +30900
- Ted Potter Jr.: +30900
- Will Gordon: +30900
- Ben Taylor: +30900
- Tim Wilkinson: +30900
- Chris Baker: +41700
- Mikumu Horikawa: +41700
- Mark Anderson: +41700
- Colt Knost: +47600
- Martin Trainer: +47600
- Smylie Kaufman: +47600
- Kazuki Higa: +52600
- Vijay Singh: +52600
- Michael Gligic: +52600
- Michael Gellerman: +52600
- Bo Van Pelt: +52600
- Parker Mclachlin: +52600
- Tyler Ota: +81100
- Alex Beach: +81100
- Eric Dugas: +100000