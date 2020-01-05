Sentry Tournament of Champions history, results and past winners
Sentry Tournament of Champions history, results and past winners

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is the PGA Tour's only winners-only event on the schedule. The only way to earn a spot in the field is to win a PGA Tour-sanctioned official event since the previous Tournament of Champions was played.

The Tournament of Champions concept goes back to 1953, when it first hit the schedule. The original idea was to have the tournament be a showcase of winners. However, in 1986, the PGA Tour moved the Tournament of Champions to the very front of the schedule, showcasing it as the season-opening tournament.

After the 2013 season, the PGA Tour moved to a wrap-around schedule, meaning the Tournament of Champions was no longer the first event on a schedule that now ran from September (or October) through August (or September). The Sentry Tournament of Champions has remained in its same calendar spot -- the first tournament of the year -- as part of the Hawaii Swing with the Sony Open in Hawaii, which is the first full-field event of the year.

Jack Nicklaus has won the tournament the most times, earning five wins in his career, with his last in 1977. Tom Watson and Arnold Palmer have three wins, tying for the second-most wins in the event with Stuart Appleby, who won three years in a row from 2004-2006, and Gene Littler, who won three in a row from 1955-1957. Tiger Woods has won the tournament twice, along with Steve Elkington, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Gary Player, Don January, Frank Beard and Tom Kite.

Sentry Tournament of Champions format

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is played over four days, and there is no cut for the qualifying field -- part of the reward for getting in the event and earning the opportunity to compete. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

From 2012-2015, the tournament was played from Friday to Monday in hopes of the final round serving as a pre-game of sorts for the college football national championship game.

Sentry Tournament of Champions host courses

  • Desert Inn Country Club, Las Vegas, Nev.: 1953-1966
  • Stardust Country Club, Las Vegas, Nev.: 1967-1968
  • La Costa Resort and Spa, Carlsbad, Calif.: 1969-1998
  • Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course), Maui, Hawaii: 1999-present

Sentry Tournament of Champions past sponsors

The Tournament of Champions has seen a variety of title sponsors over the years:

  • Mutual of New York (MONY): 1975-1990
  • Infinite: 1991-1993
  • Mercedes-Benz: 1994-2009
  • Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS): 2010, 2017
  • Hyundai (sublet from SBS): 2011-2016
  • Sentry Insurance: 2018-present

In 2010, SBS signed a 10-year deal to sponsor the tournament. However, after the first year, they sublet out the sponsorship to Hyundai, who was title sponsor until their Genesis brand took over the sponsorship of the Los Angeles Open.

In 2020, Sentry signed a 10-year deal to sponsor the tournament through the end of the 2020s.

Sentry Tournament of Champions history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2019 Xander Schauffele 269 −23 1 $1,300,000
2018 Dustin Johnson (2) 268 −24 8 $1,260,000
2017 Justin Thomas 270 −22 3 $1,220,000
2016 Jordan Spieth 262 −30 8 $1,180,000
2015 Patrick Reed 271 −21 PO $1,140,000
2014 Zach Johnson 273 −19 1 $1,140,000
2013 Dustin Johnson 203 −16 4 $1,140,000
2012 Steve Stricker 269 −23 3 $1,120,000
2011 Jonathan Byrd 268 −24 PO $1,120,000
2010 Geoff Ogilvy (2) 270 −22 1 $1,120,000
2009 Geoff Ogilvy 268 −24 6 $1,120,000
2008 Daniel Chopra 274 −18 PO $1,100,000
2007 Vijay Singh 278 −14 2 $1,100,000
2006 Stuart Appleby (3) 284 −8 PO $1,080,000
2005 Stuart Appleby (2) 271 −21 1 $1,060,000
2004 Stuart Appleby 270 −22 1 $1,060,000
2003 Ernie Els 261 −31 8 $1,000,000
2002 Sergio García 274 −18 PO $720,000
2001 Jim Furyk 274 −18 1 $630,000
2000 Tiger Woods (2) 276 −16 PO $522,000
1999 David Duval 266 −26 9 $468,000
1998 Phil Mickelson (2) 271 −17 1 $306,000
1997 Tiger Woods 202 −14 PO $216,000
1996 Mark O'Meara 271 −17 3 $180,000
1995 Steve Elkington (2) 278 −10 PO $180,000
1994 Phil Mickelson 276 −12 PO $180,000
1993 Davis Love III 272 −16 1 $144,000
1992 Steve Elkington 279 −9 PO $144,000
1991 Tom Kite (2) 272 −16 1 $144,000
1990 Paul Azinger 272 −16 1 $135,000
1989 Steve Jones 279 −9 3 $135,000
1988 Steve Pate 202 −14 1 $90,000
1987 Mac O'Grady 278 −10 1 $90,000
1986 Calvin Peete 267 −21 6 $90,000
1985 Tom Kite 275 −13 6 $72,000
1984 Tom Watson (3) 274 −14 5 $72,000
1983 Lanny Wadkins (2) 280 −8 1 $72,000
1982 Lanny Wadkins 280 −8 3 $63,000
1981 Lee Trevino 273 −15 2 $54,000
1980 Tom Watson (2) 276 −12 3 $54,000
1979 Tom Watson 275 −13 6 $54,000
1978 Gary Player (2) 281 −7 2 $45,000
1977 Jack Nicklaus (5) 281 −7 PO $45,000
1976 Don January (2) 277 −11 5 $45,000
1975 Al Geiberger 277 −11 PO $40,000
1974 Johnny Miller 280 −8 1 $40,000
1973 Jack Nicklaus (4) 276 −12 1 $40,000
1972 Bobby Mitchell 280 −8 PO $33,000
1971 Jack Nicklaus (3) 279 −9 8 $33,000
1970 Frank Beard (2) 273 −15 7 $30,000
1969 Gary Player 284 −4 2 $30,000
1968 Don January 276 −8 1 $30,000
1967 Frank Beard 278 −6 1 $20,000
1966 Arnold Palmer (3) 283 −5 PO $20,000
1965 Arnold Palmer (2) 277 −11 2 $14,000
1964 Jack Nicklaus (2) 279 −9 2 $12,000
1963 Jack Nicklaus 273 −15 5 $13,000
1962 Arnold Palmer 276 −12 1 $11,000
1961 Sam Snead 273 −15 7 $10,000
1960 Jerry Barber 268 −20 4 $10,000
1959 Mike Souchak 281 −7 2 $10,000
1958 Stan Leonard 275 −13 1 $10,000
1957 Gene Littler (3) 285 −3 3 $10,000
1956 Gene Littler (2) 281 −7 4 $10,000
1955 Gene Littler 280 −8 13 $10,000
1954 Art Wall, Jr. 278 −10 6 $10,000
1953 Al Besselink 280 −8 1 $10,000

