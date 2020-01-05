Jordan Spieth withdraws from 2020 Sony Open with a cold; will make debut at Torrey Pines

Jordan Spieth has withdrawn from the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii field with a cold, and he will delay his 2020 debut by several more weeks.

Golf Channel reported on Spieth's reason for withdrawing.

Spieth pulled out of the first full-field event of the year on Sunday, before making the trek to Honolulu to compete at Waialae Country Club. In recent years, Spieth has made the second event of the Aloha Swing part of his schedule, doing the double with the Sentry Tournament of Champions when he has qualified with a win.

Spieth has not won on the PGA Tour since claiming his third major title at the 2017 British Open Championship.

Instead of competing in Honolulu, Spieth will begin his year in three weeks at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines near San Diego, where he finished T-35 in his first appearance since 2015.

Spieth made three starts in the fall portion of the wraparound schedule, with his best effort being a T-8 at the CJ Cup in Korea. His last start with a 16th-place finish in the 18-man Hero World Challenge in Bermuda prior to the Presidents Cup.

The three-time major winner is currently ranked 44th in the Official World Golf Ranking, and the 11-time PGA Tour winner is in danger of falling out of the world top 50.