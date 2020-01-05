2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

01/05/2020
The 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions purse is set for $6.7 million, with 34 professional players who complete four rounds at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Maui, Hawaii, earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Sentry Tournament of Champions prize pool is at $1,340,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $782,000.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions field is headed by Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay.

This tournament started with 34 players, as there's no cut for this official event, the first of the 2020 calendar year.

To qualify for this field, players are required to have won an official PGA Tour event since (and including) the last Sentry Tournament of Champions. There are no sponsor exemptions.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer. However, there's no cut this week, so the cut rule doesn't matter.

Additionally, there are 48 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line, as the field strength of just these 34 top-ranked players is better than many PGA Tour fields in 2019.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the Masters, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.

2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
P1 Justin Thomas -14 67 73 69 69 278 $1,340,000
P2 Patrick Reed -14 72 66 74 66 278 $636,000
P2 Xander Schauffele -14 69 68 71 70 278 $636,000
4 Patrick Cantlay -11 69 71 73 68 281 $378,000
T5 Joaquin Niemann -10 66 72 74 70 282 $285,000
T5 Rickie Fowler -10 68 71 74 69 282 $285,000
T7 Collin Morikawa -9 71 71 70 71 283 $206,000
T7 Dustin Johnson -9 72 71 71 69 283 $206,000
T7 Gary Woodland -9 73 69 69 72 283 $206,000
10 Jon Rahm -8 69 73 70 72 284 $179,000
T11 Matthew Wolff -7 69 72 71 73 285 $162,500
T11 J.T. Poston -7 70 71 71 73 285 $162,500
13 Lanto Griffin -6 71 71 72 72 286 $147,000
T14 Cameron Champ -4 73 74 69 72 288 $127,333
T14 Matt Kuchar -4 68 74 71 75 288 $127,333
T14 Kevin Kisner -4 72 72 68 76 288 $127,333
T17 Sebastian Munoz -3 72 75 72 70 289 $106,000
T17 Ryan Palmer -3 71 72 75 71 289 $106,000
T19 Tyler Duncan -2 69 78 68 75 290 $90,500
T19 Nate Lashley -2 71 71 71 77 290 $90,500
T19 Corey Conners -2 73 70 74 73 290 $90,500
T19 Paul Casey -2 74 72 69 75 290 $90,500
T23 Adam Long -1 74 71 75 71 291 $80,500
T23 Graeme McDowell -1 74 69 76 72 291 $80,500
T25 Max Homa E 75 72 71 74 292 $75,000
T25 Sung Kang E 72 73 73 74 292 $75,000
T27 Jim Herman 1 73 73 69 78 293 $71,000
T27 Chez Reavie 1 74 71 73 75 293 $71,000
29 Brendon Todd 2 71 74 74 75 294 $69,000
30 J.B. Holmes 4 78 71 76 71 296 $68,000
31 Dylan Frittelli 5 72 77 73 75 297 $67,000
T32 Kevin Na 10 76 74 77 75 302 $65,500
T32 Keith Mitchell 10 76 72 73 81 302 $65,500
34 Martin Trainer 18 74 77 77 82 310 $64,000

