2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

01/05/2020 at 11:15 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions final leaderboard is headed by winner Justin Thomas with a playoff victory on Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on Maui, Hawaii.

Thomas, Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele all finished regulation at 14-under 278 to get into a playoff. Reed shot 66, the round of the day, leaving himself one off the lead of Thomas going to 18. Thomas made a bogey on the final hole, then Schauffele three-putted for par after getting home in 2.

Schauffele was eliminated on the first playoff hole. He reached the green in two shots, with an approach of 333 yards (playing 275 yards), and then proceeded to three-putt for a par which knocked him out of the tournament.

After finding the grandstands to the right of the green, Thomas nearly pitched in for a tournament-winning eagle. Instead, he made a short putt for birdie to match Reed, who got home in two from closer than Schauffele and comfortably two-putted.

Both players made dicey pars on the second playoff hole, with both Reed and Thomas missing decent chances to get up-and-down for a winning birdie.

On the final playoff hole, both players were unable to get home in 2, with Thomas chunking his second shot. Thomas then hit his third shot to 4 feet and made the birdie putt for the win.

Thomas won the $1,340,000 winner's share of the $6,700,000 purse.

Sentry Tournament of Champions recap notes

This is the first playoff in the tournament since 2015, when Patrick Reed defeated Jimmy Walker in a playoff to take this title.

The playoff matched three prior winners, which is the first time in the history of the event that has happened.

Patrick Cantlay finished alone in fourth place, shooting a final round of 5-under 68 to score the second-best round of the day and finish just off the medal stand.

In Sentry Tournament of Champions history, Jack Nicklaus has the most wins with four. Now, Thomas joins the group of multiple-time winners at this event.

2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
P1 Justin Thomas -14 67 73 69 69 278 $1,340,000
P2 Patrick Reed -14 72 66 74 66 278 $636,000
P2 Xander Schauffele -14 69 68 71 70 278 $636,000
4 Patrick Cantlay -11 69 71 73 68 281 $378,000
T5 Joaquin Niemann -10 66 72 74 70 282 $285,000
T5 Rickie Fowler -10 68 71 74 69 282 $285,000
T7 Collin Morikawa -9 71 71 70 71 283 $206,000
T7 Dustin Johnson -9 72 71 71 69 283 $206,000
T7 Gary Woodland -9 73 69 69 72 283 $206,000
10 Jon Rahm -8 69 73 70 72 284 $179,000
T11 Matthew Wolff -7 69 72 71 73 285 $162,500
T11 J.T. Poston -7 70 71 71 73 285 $162,500
13 Lanto Griffin -6 71 71 72 72 286 $147,000
T14 Cameron Champ -4 73 74 69 72 288 $127,333
T14 Matt Kuchar -4 68 74 71 75 288 $127,333
T14 Kevin Kisner -4 72 72 68 76 288 $127,333
T17 Sebastian Munoz -3 72 75 72 70 289 $106,000
T17 Ryan Palmer -3 71 72 75 71 289 $106,000
T19 Tyler Duncan -2 69 78 68 75 290 $90,500
T19 Nate Lashley -2 71 71 71 77 290 $90,500
T19 Corey Conners -2 73 70 74 73 290 $90,500
T19 Paul Casey -2 74 72 69 75 290 $90,500
T23 Adam Long -1 74 71 75 71 291 $80,500
T23 Graeme McDowell -1 74 69 76 72 291 $80,500
T25 Max Homa E 75 72 71 74 292 $75,000
T25 Sung Kang E 72 73 73 74 292 $75,000
T27 Jim Herman 1 73 73 69 78 293 $71,000
T27 Chez Reavie 1 74 71 73 75 293 $71,000
29 Brendon Todd 2 71 74 74 75 294 $69,000
30 J.B. Holmes 4 78 71 76 71 296 $68,000
31 Dylan Frittelli 5 72 77 73 75 297 $67,000
T32 Kevin Na 10 76 74 77 75 302 $65,500
T32 Keith Mitchell 10 76 72 73 81 302 $65,500
34 Martin Trainer 18 74 77 77 82 310 $64,000

