2020 Sony Open in Hawaii field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Sony Open in Hawaii field is headlined by Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Webb Simpson and more.

This is a 144-player field in the first full-field event of calendar 2020. The PGA Tour typically starts its year in Hawaii with the winners-only Sentry Tournament of Champions and then the Sony Open.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $6.6 million purse.

Historically, this tournament is the one which starts the calendar year for the bulk of the PGA Tour -- the first of two events in Hawaii before the tour moves to the mainland United States.

2020 Sony Open in Hawaii field

Abraham Ancer

Mark Anderson

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Chris Baker

Alex Beach

Daniel Berger

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Sam Burns

Rafael Campos

Bud Cauley

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Cameron Davis

Graham DeLaet

Jason Dufner

Eric Dugas

Tyler Duncan

Matt Every

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Michael Gellerman

Doug Ghim

Rhein Gibson

Michael Gligic

Talor Gooch

Will Gordon

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Fabián Gómez

Chesson Hadley

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

David Hearn

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Kazuki Higa

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Mikumu Horikawa

Rikuya Hoshino

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Shugo Imahira

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Smylie Kaufman

Jerry Kelly

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Colt Knost

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Matt Kuchar

Anirban Lahiri

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Marc Leishman

Luke List

Adam Long

Jamie Lovemark

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Tyler McCumber

Graeme McDowell

Parker McLachlin

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Collin Morikawa

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Rob Oppenheim

Carlos Ortiz

Tyler Ota

Ryan Palmer

Cameron Percy

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Jr. Potter

Andrew Putnam

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Adam Schenk

Chase Seiffert

Robby Shelton

Webb Simpson

Vijay Singh

Roger Sloan

Cameron Smith

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Brian Stuard

Hudson Swafford

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Justin Thomas

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Ryuko Tokimatsu

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Bo Van Pelt

Kristoffer Ventura

Jimmy Walker

Tim Wilkinson

Aaron Wise

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii field