2020 Sony Open in Hawaii field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii field is headlined by Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Webb Simpson and more.
This is a 144-player field in the first full-field event of calendar 2020. The PGA Tour typically starts its year in Hawaii with the winners-only Sentry Tournament of Champions and then the Sony Open.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $6.6 million purse.
Historically, this tournament is the one which starts the calendar year for the bulk of the PGA Tour -- the first of two events in Hawaii before the tour moves to the mainland United States.
2020 Sony Open in Hawaii field
- Abraham Ancer
- Mark Anderson
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Chris Baker
- Alex Beach
- Daniel Berger
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Sam Burns
- Rafael Campos
- Bud Cauley
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Cameron Davis
- Graham DeLaet
- Jason Dufner
- Eric Dugas
- Tyler Duncan
- Matt Every
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Michael Gellerman
- Doug Ghim
- Rhein Gibson
- Michael Gligic
- Talor Gooch
- Will Gordon
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Fabián Gómez
- Chesson Hadley
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Brian Harman
- Scott Harrington
- David Hearn
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Kazuki Higa
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Mikumu Horikawa
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Shugo Imahira
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Smylie Kaufman
- Jerry Kelly
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Colt Knost
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Matt Kuchar
- Anirban Lahiri
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Jamie Lovemark
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Tyler McCumber
- Graeme McDowell
- Parker McLachlin
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Rob Oppenheim
- Carlos Ortiz
- Tyler Ota
- Ryan Palmer
- Cameron Percy
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Jr. Potter
- Andrew Putnam
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Adam Schenk
- Chase Seiffert
- Robby Shelton
- Webb Simpson
- Vijay Singh
- Roger Sloan
- Cameron Smith
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Brian Stuard
- Hudson Swafford
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Justin Thomas
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Ryuko Tokimatsu
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Bo Van Pelt
- Kristoffer Ventura
- Jimmy Walker
- Tim Wilkinson
- Aaron Wise
- Xinjun Zhang
