The 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions purse is set for $6.7 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,340,000 -- more than the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions field is headed by Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm.

The 34-player field has simple criteria to qualify: be among the winners of PGA Tour-sanctioned events since the last Tournament of Champions. There are no alternates and the exemption is only for one year, even for the defending champion.

This is the first PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the year and the first of two events played in Hawaii to start 2020. The winner gets 500 FedEx Cup points and Official World Golf Ranking points.

This week's winner gets an invitation into the Masters, next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship. However, almost all of these players are in all four of those events.

The event is played this year at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on Maui, Hawaii.

2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions purse, winner's share, prize money payout