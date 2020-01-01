What is the golf course next to the Rose Bowl stadium?

The Rose Bowl Game is the sporting event which truly kicks off a new year. Traditionally featuring the best available teams from the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences, the Rose Bowl is played in Pasadena, Calif., on New Year's Day.

The Rose Bowl may be the most picturesque stadium in sports. The grass is perfect. The sky views are glorious. The sunset is incredible. It looks great at field level and from the blimp.

From the overhead blimp shot, fans will notice there is a golf course right outside the Rose Bowl. For the Grandaddy of Them All, the golf course is partially used as parking for the game. But the rest of the time, the golf course is a community staple.

Brookside Golf Club was designed by golf-course architect William P. Bell, and it is the oldest golf course in Los Angeles County. The club has 36 holes and is owned by the city of Pasadena.

The C.W. Koiner Course is a par-72 playing to a length of 7,104 yards, and the E.O. Nay Course is a par-70 tipping out at 6,025 yards.

Brookside was home to the Los Angeles Open in 1968, which was won by Billy Casper and hosted the LPGA in 1971.

The Brookside Golf Club green fees are reasonable: $50 before 1 p.m. on weekdays and $60 before 1 p.m. on the weekends. After 1 p.m., it's $20 cheaper.

So, if you're in the Pasadena area and stop by to tour the Rose Bowl, bring your sticks and play.