golfscape continues expansion with 15 European markets added in 2019

Since 2013, golfscape has been revolutionizing the way golfers reserve tee times. Founded by Raghad Mukhaimer, an entrepreneur passionate about technology, this service has completely changed the way golfers reserve their rounds. The company offers reservations and operations services in over 30 international destinations. Now, golf enthusiasts interested in worldwide destinations can quickly and easily browse and book using golfscape, finding ideal courses at times most suitable for them.

golfscape brings excellent international golf courses closer to golfers. Both professionals and beginners can conveniently book tee times worldwide – across Costa del Sol, Danang, Dubai, and renowned golf courses in Dublin. golfscape pioneered the way as the very first global marketplace for golf reservations, and has since earned a reputation as the best in the industry. golfscape’s services also provide golf courses all over the world with industry-leading management software, powering and growing each business further. The overall concept not only helps golfers seamlessly book tee times in destinations including Africa, Near East, and Asia-Pacific, but also helps golf courses maximize their exposure and revenue.

For golfers with their hearts set on Europe, golfscape's aim and vision have proven to be fruitful here. With more and more courses embracing the idea of reaching golfers via the worldwide web, this has led to rapid growth. The online services provided by golfscape has expanded exponentially into the global golf market. In Europe, they contracted over a hundred courses and launched 15 markets in 2019. In the 6 European countries golfscape has expanded into, the destinations now available include some of the most reputable golf courses.

Considering Europe has more over 7,000 courses – most of them being among the finest in the world – it makes a lot of sense to connect them to more golfers. golfscape has reported overwhelming success in the region, helping clubs offer their experience to a wider clientele. It is now possible to seamlessly book ideal tee times in Europe’s top golf destinations including Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, Marbella, Mallorca, Alicante, Barcelona and more.

2019 has been a successful year for golfscape. With the new year approaching, the company plans to continue expanding its services and help connect more golfers to great courses worldwide. 2020 will be an exciting year that will see golfscape increase its coverage of golf bookings globally.