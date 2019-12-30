TaylorMade SIM drivers pictures hit social media as retailers tease release

TaylorMade has a new driver platform for 2020. The M family is done (for now). The TaylorMade SIM family becomes the flagship drivers for the company to start the new decade.

If you have gone looking for TaylorMade SIM driver pictures, you could find them on various social media accounts, including on Instagram. Some posted studio-shot imagery for products, while some have posted in-hand pictures of the products. Now the pictures are on the USGA conforming drivers list.

The TaylorMade SIM line (Shape in Motion) appears to take some cues from the previous generation of TaylorMade drivers, namely the M5 and M6 driver. The new SIM drivers feature Twist Face face-shaping technology, which changes the shape of the face in certain regions to promote a ball flight that returns poorly hit balls back toward the fairway. The carbon-fiber crown and sole components will carry through, and expect them to do so for the foreseeable future.

There appears to be a Speed Pocket-like technology in the sole, though it carries through from the toe to the heel section where the driver shaft is screwed in.

The SIM driver will be the more adjustable of the two products, with center-of-gravity adjustments and those for additional shot-shape bias.

The SIM Max driver appears to be the high-moment-of-inertia option for players looking for more forgiveness with their driver. It will feature less adjustments and customization in favor of more discretionary weight to hike MOI. The SIM Max appears to have a weight pad in the back, where the concentrated grams will drive the center of gravity low and back for better launch angles.

Both TaylorMade and Dick's Sporting Goods have teased product pages for the SIM and SIM Max drivers on their websites. However, if Google searchers find the pages and click through to them, the user gets a soft error which takes them to another page. These could be intentional plants to capture interested traffic and divert it away from forums and social media accounts which have already posted the pictures.

The Dick's Sporting Goods page indicates the pricing on the drivers will be $550.