2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort on Maui, Hawaii.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions field is headlined by Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Dustin Johnson.

This is a 34-player field featuring only players who won on the PGA Tour since the last Sentry Tournament of Champions. However, there are no alternates, so if winners, like Tiger Woods, do not play in the event, they are not replaced.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $6.7 million purse.

Historically, this tournament is the one which starts the calendar year for the PGA Tour -- the first of two events in Hawaii before the tour moves to the mainland United States.

2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions field

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Cameron Champ

Corey Conners

Tyler Duncan

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Lanto Griffin

Jim Herman

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Dustin Johnson

Sung Kang

Kevin Kisner

Matt Kuchar

Nate Lashley

Adam Long

Graeme McDowell

Keith Mitchell

Collin Morikawa

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Ryan Palmer

J.T. Poston

Jon Rahm

Chez Reavie

Patrick Reed

Xander Schauffele

Justin Thomas

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

