2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort on Maui, Hawaii.
The Sentry Tournament of Champions field is headlined by Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Dustin Johnson.
This is a 34-player field featuring only players who won on the PGA Tour since the last Sentry Tournament of Champions. However, there are no alternates, so if winners, like Tiger Woods, do not play in the event, they are not replaced.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $6.7 million purse.
Historically, this tournament is the one which starts the calendar year for the PGA Tour -- the first of two events in Hawaii before the tour moves to the mainland United States.
2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions field
- Patrick Cantlay
- Paul Casey
- Cameron Champ
- Corey Conners
- Tyler Duncan
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Lanto Griffin
- Jim Herman
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Dustin Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Kevin Kisner
- Matt Kuchar
- Nate Lashley
- Adam Long
- Graeme McDowell
- Keith Mitchell
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Joaquin Niemann
- Ryan Palmer
- J.T. Poston
- Jon Rahm
- Chez Reavie
- Patrick Reed
- Xander Schauffele
- Justin Thomas
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
Top 50 players in 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions field
- 3. Jon Rahm
- 4. Justin Thomas
- 5. Dustin Johnson
- 7. Patrick Cantlay
- 9. Xander Schauffele
- 12. Patrick Reed
- 16. Paul Casey
- 18. Gary Woodland
- 23. Rickie Fowler
- 24. Matt Kuchar
- 27. Kevin Na
- 35. Kevin Kisner
- 36. Chez Reavie