2020 Masters field: How to qualify, earn exemptions

The 2020 Masters Tournament field is getting closer to set with the final deadline to make the field coming with a win at before the week at Augusta National. The year's first men's major, as always, is played at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

As of Dec. 31, 2019, there are 86 players in the competition.

Among those in the invitation-only field include Dustin Johnson, defending champion Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas. The full world top 50 at the end of 2019 and the week before the 2020 Masters qualify.

2018 Masters Tournament field and invitees

Former winners of The Masters -- Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Danny Willett, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Bubba Watson, Charl Schwartzel, Phil Mickelson, Angel Cabrera, Trevor Immelman, Zach Johnson, Tiger Woods, Mike Weir, Vijay Singh, Jose Maria Olazabal, Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples, Sandy Lyle, Larry Mize Winners of the last five U.S. Opens -- Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson Winners of the last five British Opens -- Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson Winners of the last five PGA Championships -- Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker, Jason Day Winners of the last three Players Championships -- Webb Simpson, Si Woo Kim Winner and runner-up from the last U.S. Amateur Championship -- Andy Ogletree, John Augenstein Winner of the last British Amateur Championship -- James Sugrue Winner of the last Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship -- Lin Yuxin Winner of the last Latin America Amateur Championship -- TBD Winner of the last U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship -- Lukas Michel The top 12 finishers (including ties) from last year's Masters tournament -- Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar, Ian Poulter, Justin Harding The top 4 finishers (including ties), from last year's U.S. Open -- Chez Reavie, Justin Rose The top 4 finishers (including ties) from last year's British Open -- Tommy Fleetwood, Lee Westwood The top 4 finishers (including ties) from last year's PGA Championship -- Matt Wallace Full PGA Tour event winners since 2019 Masters -- CT Pan, Max Homa, Sung Kang, Kevin Na, Nate Lashley, Matthew Wolff, Dylan Frittelli, JT Poston, Sebastian Munoz, Cameron Champ, Lanto Griffin, Brendon Todd, Tyler Duncan All players who qualified for the 2019 Tour Championship -- Paul Casey, Kevin Kisner, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Kokrak, Sungjae Im, Louis Oosthuizen, Abraham Ancer, Marc Leishman, Brandt Snedeker, Corey Conners, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover The Top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking at the end of 2019 -- Byeong-hun An, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Adam Hadwin, Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel, Shugo Imahira, Jazz Janewattananond, Victor Perez, Andrew Putnam, Erik van Rooyen, Bernd Wiesberger The Top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking published the week before the Masters -- TBA Special invitations -- TBA

Top 50 players in 2020 Masters field

The top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking are invited twice to the Masters, with the 2018 year-end top 50 invited and any player inside the top 50 the week prior to the Masters getting an invitation. Needless to say, all of the top 50 in the world will play barring injury.