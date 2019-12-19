The 2019 Australian PGA Championship purse is set for AUD$1.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at AUD$250,000 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Australian PGA Championship field is headed by Adam Scott, Cameron Smith and Cameron Champ.

The Australian PGA Championship is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour of Australasia. The early-season swing through Africa and Australia is co-sanctioned with other tours, though the payout schedule is the same as the European Tour.

There are a total of 2,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field. The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The event is played this year at the RACV Royal Pines Resort on Australia's Gold Coast.

This is the third tournament of the 2019-2020 European Tour season. There were supposed to be two events the first week, with the Hong Kong Open played in Hong Kong and co-sanctioned with the Asian Tour. It was postponed due to the violent response to protests against the Chinese government.

2019 Australian PGA Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout