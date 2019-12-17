2019 Thailand Masters betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2019 Thailand Masters betting odds have been released for the week at the Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club in Thailand.
The betting favorite this week is Thomas Detry, as the Belgian player comes in at 5-to-1 (+500) betting odds this week.
Jazz Janewattananond comes in at 6-to-1 this week, as he's coming off a win in the BNI Indonesian Masters to lock up the Asian Tour's season-long money title.
Kiradech Aphibarnrat is probably the biggest-name player in the field, and he comes in at 9-to-1 despite a drop in form in 2019.
2019 Thailand Masters expert picks and bets
This is the final event of the year for the Asian Tour, with the tour taking a break until 2020 after this week.
The host course is a par-71 laying playing 6,960 yards, opening the door to a variety of players.
Win bets
Jazz Janewattananond: Jazz is in the top 50 in the world after his win last week, which pretty much gets him into all of the majors next year. Riding high on confidence, he should play well.
John Catlin: Catlin has done well on the Asian Tour this year, but he hasn't done as well on the European Tour. I like him here this week as defending champion.
Sihwan Kim: Similar to Catlin, trying to make his way on the Euro and Asian Tours at the same time. Done better in Asia. Coming off consecutive top-10s.
2019 Thailand Masters betting odds
- Thomas Detry: +500
- Jazz Janewattananond: +600
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +900
- Gavin Green: +1400
- Gunn Charoenkul: +1400
- Jeunghun Wang: +1600
- Shiv Kapur: +1600
- Joakim Lagergren: +1600
- Phachara Khongwatmai: +2000
- Sihwan Kim: +2000
- Nicolas Colsaerts: +2000
- John Catlin: +2200
- Haydn Porteous: +2500
- Prom Meesawat: +2900
- Alex Cejka: +2900
- Pavit Tangkamolprasert: +2900
- Danthai Boonma: +3400
- Josh Younger: +3400
- Prayad Marksaeng: +3400
- Miguel Tabuena: +4100
- S S P Chowrasia: +4100
- Scott Hend: +4100
- Yikeun Chang: +4500
- Suradit Yongchareon Chai: +4900
- Keith Horne: +5100
- Sadom Kaewkanjana: +5100
- Rashid Khan: +5100
- Ajeetesh Sandhu: +5100
- Ben Leong: +6400
- Paul Peterson: +6700
- Soomin Lee: +6700
- Panuphol Pittayarat: +6700
- Poom Saksansin: +6700
- Chan Shih-Chang: +7200
- Doyeob Mun: +8100
- Taewoo Kim: +8100
- Berry Henson: +8100
- Wang Wei-Lun: +9200
- Tomoharu Otsuki: +9900
- Rory Hie: +9900
- Chapchai Nirat: +9900
- Joel Stalter: +9900
- Wang Wei-Hsuan: +9900
- Micah Lauren Shin: +10200
- Sarit Suwannarut: +10200
- Tanapat Pichaikool: +10200
- Chikkarangappa S: +12000
- Terry Pilkadaris: +12000
- Suteepat Prateeptienchai: +12000
- Viraj Madappa: +12000
- Jyoti Randhawa: +12800
- Danny Masrin: +12800
- Kosuke Hamamoto: +12800
- Jarin Todd: +12800
- Miguel Carballo: +14800
- Hung Chien-Yao: +14800
- Jack Harrison: +15200
- Chinnarat Phadungsil: +15200
- Daisuke Kataoka: +15900
- Arjun Atwal: +16300
- Rattanon Wanasrichan: +17800
- Siddikur Rahman: +17800
- Tae Hee Lee: +19900
- Daniel Fox: +19900
- Raththee Sirithanakunsak: +19900
- Nicholas Fung: +19900
- Khalin Joshi: +19900
- Aman Raj: +19900
- Juvic Pagunsan: +19900
- Thaworn Wiratchant: +19900
- Natipong Srithong: +19900
- Itthipat Buranatanyarat: +20400
- Atiruj Winaicharoenchai: +20400
- Hein Sithu: +20400
- Peradol Panyathanasedh: +25600
- Heungchol Joo: +25600
- Pannakorn Uthaipas: +25600
- Tirawat Kaewsiribandit: +25600
- Donlaphatchai Niyomchon: +25600
- Jiho Jung: +25600
- Wei Chih Lu: +25600
- Sattaya Supupramai: +25600
- Arnold Vongvanij: +25600
- Kasidit Lepkurte: +25600
- Chonlatit Chuenboonngam: +25600
- Thaya Limpipolpaibul: +30900
- Daniel Chopra: +30900
- Casey OToole: +30900
- Weerachai Yuanyang: +30900
- Kammalas Namuangruk: +30900
- Poosit Supupramai: +32300
- Panuwat Bulsombath: +32300
- Seukhyun Baek: +32300
- Anthony Kang: +32300
- Mardan Mamat: +32300
- Witchayanon Chothirunrungrueng: +36300
- Malcolm Kokocinski: +40700
- Nattawat Suvajanakorn: +40700
- Byungjun Kim: +40700
- Galven Green: +40700
- Rakhyun Cho: +41700
- Poom Pattaropong: +47100
- Khattawan Pookawanach: +47100
- Ekkarat Leksuwan: +47100
- Kwanchai Tannin: +51400
- Sangchai Kaewcharoen: +51400
- Ratchapol Jantavara: +51400
- Poonnavich Hirayama: +51400
- Sarun Sirithon: +51400
- Pol Kemarat: +51400
- Jeev Milkha Singh: +51400
- Krittin Sunthornnon: +51400
- Sorachut Hansapiban: +51400
- Piya Swangarunporn: +51400
- Charng-Tai Sudsom: +51400
- Young Nam: +51400
- Tawit Polthai: +51400
- Kittiporn Javanapong: +51400
- Thammanoon Sriroj: +51400
- Thanathip Puaktes: +51400
- Pasavee Lertvilai: +51400
- Pattalit Thanomsing: +51400
- Jatutis Iamsaard: +51400
- Thitipat Lem: +51400
- Sajawat Sriprasit: +51400
- Tawan Phongphun: +51400
- Gene Chaikangwal: +51400
- Thitithuch Jaidee: +51400
- Dylan Vizanko: +51400
- Hakeem Jefri: +51400