2019 Thailand Masters betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2019 Thailand Masters betting odds have been released for the week at the Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club in Thailand.

The betting favorite this week is Thomas Detry, as the Belgian player comes in at 5-to-1 (+500) betting odds this week.

Jazz Janewattananond comes in at 6-to-1 this week, as he's coming off a win in the BNI Indonesian Masters to lock up the Asian Tour's season-long money title.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat is probably the biggest-name player in the field, and he comes in at 9-to-1 despite a drop in form in 2019.

2019 Thailand Masters expert picks and bets

This is the final event of the year for the Asian Tour, with the tour taking a break until 2020 after this week.

The host course is a par-71 laying playing 6,960 yards, opening the door to a variety of players.

Win bets

Jazz Janewattananond: Jazz is in the top 50 in the world after his win last week, which pretty much gets him into all of the majors next year. Riding high on confidence, he should play well.

John Catlin: Catlin has done well on the Asian Tour this year, but he hasn't done as well on the European Tour. I like him here this week as defending champion.

Sihwan Kim: Similar to Catlin, trying to make his way on the Euro and Asian Tours at the same time. Done better in Asia. Coming off consecutive top-10s.

2019 Thailand Masters betting odds