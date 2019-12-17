2019 Australian PGA Championship betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2019 Australian PGA Championship betting odds have been released for the week at the RACV Royal Pines Resort in Gold Coast, Australia.

The betting favorites this week are defending champion Cameron Smith and Adam Scott, with the pair of Aussies the overwhelming favorites at 5-to-1 (+500) betting odds.

Another Aussie, Jason Scrivener, comes in at 11-to-1 odds, coming off a decent European Tour season.

American Cameron Champ, a two-time PGA Tour winner who has been making the rounds in the Pacific part of the world of late, comes in at 12-to-1 as a long-hitting threat.

2019 Australian PGA Championship expert picks and bets

This is the final event of the year for the European Tour, breaking for the holidays and waiting until 2020 until their next event. This event is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour of Australasia, with a share of European Tour players and Aussie nationals making up the field.

American-style players seem to do well on this course, which often feels like an American resort compared to what's seen in the Austrlian Open or in the Aussie sandbelt courses.

Win bets

Cameron Smith: Smith is the defending champion and has a history of closing out a year well. His Sunday singles win over Justin Thomas in the Presidents Cup could be a confidence booster.

Min Woo Lee: Min Woo is still figuring out his way up to that next level, but he has all the tools to be a special player.

Dimitrios Papadatos: Papadatos always seems to show out in the big Aussie events, though he seems to fancy the Aussie Open more. Had a letdown in Sydney, but he showed his game. Good long-shot pick.

2019 Australian PGA Championship betting odds

Odds to win outright