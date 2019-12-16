Nike releases some sick gold-themed women’s golf shoes in collaboration with Swarovski

Nike has been out of the golf-club game for three years now, but since they've decided to stick with golf apparel, they have been on point with their sudden releases and collaborations.

We got one of those on Monday with an unannounced drop of three pairs of women's golf shoes done in collaboration with Swarovski -- the crystal people. The release marks the first time Nike has worked with Swarovski on a mass release of shoes, though they've worked together on one-off shoes for their athletes, like Michelle Wie, in the past.

The Nike Roshe x Swarovski ($130) is the spiked model, and it has a gold-plated spiked sole. It's pretty awesome.

These shoes feature a waterproof, synthetic leather upper and removable spikes. A foam midsole is there for comfort and a heel counter is inside the shoe to keep a golfer stable through the swing.

In the collection are also two pairs of spikeless shoes: the Nike Air Max 1 x Swarovski ($140) and the Nike Cortez x Swarovski ($110).

Nike Air Max 1 x Swarovski

The shoes feature a similar design to the original Air Max 1s, with overlays mimicking the original design. The Max Air unit in the heel helps deliver comfort throughout the round, while traction elements on the sole keep the golfer on the ground through the round.

Nike Cortez x Swarovski

These shoes are based on the original Cortez running-shoe design, with an outsole designed for golf. The low-cut collar exposes the ankles. The design is built for female athletes, with a shallower toe box, a tapered heel, a higher arch and an outsole that narrows through the arch.