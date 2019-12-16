Callaway Mavrik Max, Mavrik 440 driver pictures hit USGA conforming list

If you've been looking to see pictures of Callaway Golf's Mavrik drivers, intrigued by the driver's new name and its features, the USGA conforming driver list is your friend.

The USGA conforming driver list is a great way to market to golf equipment aficionados (geeks, depending on who's speaking). When a driver appears on the list, an image of the driver sole shows up, and it's one of the first looks many golfers get of a new, highly-anticipated release. It also means the club has been approved for competition, so we're likely to see it in play right away.

It just so happens there are two new Mavrik drivers that are on the conforming list on Dec. 9, with the Mavrik 440 and the Mavrik Max joining the Mavrik and Mavrik Sub Zero.

The Mavrik is on the same release schedule as the Rogue line, so this is off-year upgrade version of Callaway's driver line as compared to the Epic line. Typically, these drivers have less bells and whistles (in particular, sole adjustability), but they do feature modest upgrades over the prior year's driver. However, there are a variety of more driver heads available this year.

In this case, we see some similar traits to the Rogue, include the back weight on the sole and Jailbreak technology called out near the leading edge. We, of course, have an OptiFit hosel. Beyond that, there aren't many feature-revealing marks. You'd think there would be more and/or better use of carbon fiber tech on the crown and sole. We have learned there's an emphasis on a dark orange with this driver.

Callaway Mavrik 440 driver

The Mavrik 440 model should seem self-evident. It's a smaller head, 440cc of displacement, compared to the 460cc shape of the Marvik driver. These smaller models are better for particular amateurs -- including myself -- who might get too much spin from a more commonplace head. They're also better for players who feel confident working the ball multiple directions off the tee.

Callaway Mavrik Max driver

The Mavrik Max appears to have a deeper overall profile than the Mavrik, likely making it the high-moment-of-inertia offering. Ping has carved out a space with this kind of offering, designed to deliver the most forgiveness to help players keep their ball in play without a drastic need for draw bias in offset and weighting.

Callaway is yet to make any public announcements about the Mavrik line, but with some time before the PGA Show in Orlando in January, the speculation will start to grow about this new release.