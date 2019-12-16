2019 QBE Shootout final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2019 QBE Shootout final leaderboard is headed by winners Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway, who picked up the win in the PGA Tour's unofficial two-person team event at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

Sabbatini and Tway finished up the 54-hole event at 31-under 185, holding off the duo of Jason Kokrak and JT Poston by two shots for the win. Sabbatini and Tway shot a field-best-tying 60 in the final round of four-ball (best ball) play to earn the title.

The duos of Ryan Palmer and Harold Varner III, as well Billy Horschel and Brendon Todd, finished tied for third place.

Sabbatini and Tway split the $870,000 winner's share of the $3,500,000 purse.

QBE Shootout recap notes

The QBE Shootout field is 24 players as 12 teams of two. The 12 highest-ranked available players from the prior season's final FedEx Cup points list get in the field, with another 10 special exemptions joining the field. Of those 10 exemptions, at least four must come from the top 40 of the PGA Tour's all-time money list. The defending champions, Brian Harman and Patton Kizzire, were exempt as well.

The QBE Shootout format is a 54-hole event. The first round is a scramble, with the second round played under modified alternate shot and the final round being a four-ball competition. There is no cut.

The QBE Shootout is an unofficial event on the PGA Tour schedule. Wins are not considered official, and players do not earn FedEx Cup points or Official World Golf Ranking points.

The defending champions, Harman and Kizzire, finished next-to-last in the 12-team field on 20-under total. However, they were 12 shots better than the last-place team of Lexi Thompson and Sean O'Hair.

Tournament host Tiburon Golf Club also hosts the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship on the LPGA Tour.

2019 QBE Shootout final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

