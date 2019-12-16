2019 Korn Ferry Tour Q-School final results: Prize money payouts, leaderboard, status earned


12/16/2019 at 8:15 am
The 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Q-School final leaderboard is headed by co-medalists and winner Braden Thornberry and Curtis Thompson, who took top honors at Orange County National Golf Courses near Orlando, Fla.

Both players finshed the four-round event at 21-under 265, each earning fully-exempt status on the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour season. Tom Whitney and Steve Lewton each finished a shot out of medalist honors.

That means Thompson and Thornberry are not subject to the Korn Ferry Tour reshuffles, which occur every four events and are based on money earned to that point in the season.

The players finishing 2nd through 10th and ties earn 12 guaranteed starts and exempt status through the third reshuffle. The players finishing 11th through 40th and ties earn eight guaranteed starts and status through the second reshuffle. Every other player earns conditional Korn Ferry Tour status.

Thompson and Thornberry split the winner's share of the $480,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Q-School recap notes

The Korn Ferry Tour Q-School does not offer any PGA Tour status. Every player who gets to final stage gets status on the Korn Ferry Tour, but without guaranteed starts, players are likely forced to Monday qualify.

However, with reshuffles every four events, a player who Monday qualifies and does well can improve their status dramatically in short order.

Throughout the day, a group of players at 11-under total thought the would finish in the top 40 and earn eight guaranteed starts. Unfortunately, the last player to finish, Zach Zaback, set the top-40 score at 12-under 274.

There is no limit to the number of fully-exempt players possible, so long as those players all tied for first place.

2019 Korn Ferry Tour Q-School final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOTAL STARTS
T1 Curtis Thompson -21 68 62 69 66 265 ALL
T1 Braden Thornberry -21 65 70 65 65 265 ALL
T3 Tom Whitney -20 73 63 66 64 266 12
T3 Steve Lewton -20 66 63 71 66 266 12
T5 Mickey DeMorat -19 66 67 68 66 267 12
T5 Nick Hardy -19 68 63 69 67 267 12
T7 Dawson Armstrong -18 68 69 66 65 268 12
T7 Stephen Franken -18 68 67 68 65 268 12
T7 John VanDerLaan -18 67 69 65 67 268 12
T7 Greyson Sigg -18 69 63 68 68 268 12
T7 Mark Blakefield -18 65 67 68 68 268 12
12 Daniel Miernicki -16 67 67 69 67 270 8
T13 Jordan Niebrugge -15 66 67 71 67 271 8
T13 Shad Tuten -15 69 65 69 68 271 8
T13 Taylor Montgomery -15 70 68 70 63 271 8
T13 Andy Pope -15 67 67 69 68 271 8
T13 Mark Baldwin -15 68 66 69 68 271 8
T13 Zach Cabra -15 66 66 70 69 271 8
T13 Andres Gonzales -15 68 66 68 69 271 8
T13 Taylor Dickson -15 65 65 70 71 271 8
T21 Brent Grant -14 72 63 73 64 272 8
T21 Zach Wright -14 67 66 70 69 272 8
T21 Tag Ridings -14 64 68 71 69 272 8
T21 Ryan Ruffels -14 68 65 69 70 272 8
T21 David Kocher -14 68 68 65 71 272 8
T21 Kevin Roy -14 71 70 66 65 272 8
T27 Theo Humphrey -13 69 67 70 67 273 8
T27 Jack Maguire -13 69 68 68 68 273 8
T27 Brett Drewitt -13 67 66 71 69 273 8
T30 Mikel Martinson -12 70 68 68 68 274 8
T30 Taylor Pendrith -12 71 67 67 69 274 8
T30 Shane Smith -12 68 68 70 68 274 8
T30 Alex Chiarella -12 66 72 67 69 274 8
T30 Yuwa Kosaihira -12 71 64 69 70 274 8
T30 Dan Woltman -12 66 72 70 66 274 8
T30 Sebastián Vázquez -12 70 68 70 66 274 8
T30 Callum Tarren -12 75 66 68 65 274 8
T30 Rodrigo Lee -12 69 73 65 67 274 8
T30 Zach Zaback -12 66 73 67 68 274 8
T30 Vince India -12 68 70 68 68 274 8

