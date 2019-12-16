2019 Australian PGA Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2019 Australian PGA Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at RACV Royal Pines Resort in Gold Coast, Australia.
The Australian PGA Championship field is headlined by Adam Scott, who is by far the highest-ranked player in the field.
Cameron Smith is the defending champion, and he recently fell out of the top 50 in the world. He defeated Justin Thomas is their Sunday singles match in the final day of the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne.
This is an 121-player field for the final event after the Presidents Cup in Australia. The event is co-sanctioned by the European Tour and the PGA Tour of Australasia.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $1.5 million purse.
Historically, this tournament is one of the two biggest in Australia all year, following the Australian Open in terms of significance.
2019 Australian PGA Championship field
- Andrew Dodt
- Samuel Eaves
- Ben Eccles
- Harrison Endycott
- Andrew Evans
- Gavin Fairfax
- Jarryd Felton
- Nick Flanagan
- Peter Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Marcus Fraser
- Daniel Gale
- Rhein Gibson
- Nathan Green
- Richard Green
- Matthew Griffin
- Ashley Hall
- Jeongwoo Ham
- Simon Hawkes
- Michael Hendry
- Lucas Herbert
- Jake Higginbottom
- Daniel Hillier
- Mikumu Horikawa
- Denzel Ieremia
- Matt Jager
- Steven Jeffress
- Cameron John
- Damien Jordan
- Smylie Kaufman
- Brad Kennedy
- Rick Kulacz
- Scott Laycock
- Peter Lonard
- Michael Long
- Taylor Macdonald
- Fraser MacLachlan
- James Marchesani
- Andrew Martin
- Brody Martin
- Kade McBride
- Max McCardle
- David McKenzie
- Jake McLeod
- David Micheluzzi
- Matthew Millar
- Troy Moses
- Jordan Mullaney
- Antonio Murdaca
- Zach Murray
- Daniel Nisbet
- James Nitties
- Jason Norris
- Nick O'Hern
- Peter O'Malley
- Callan O'Reilly
- Gareth Paddison
- Rod Pampling
- Dimitrios Papadatos
- Daniel Pearce
- Dylan Perry
- Aaron Pike
- Terry Pilkadaris
- Tom Power-Horan
- Blake Proverbs
- Anthony Quayle
- Brett Rankin
- Campbell Rawson
- Brett Rumford
- Adam Scott
- Jason Scrivener
- John Senden
- Peter Senior
- Heungseok Seo
- Vernon Sexton-Finck
- Michael Sim
- David Smail
- Cameron Smith
- Travis Smyth
- Tim Stewart
- Matthew Stieger
- Scott Strange
- Lincoln Tighe
- Aaron Townsend
- Nick Voke
- Justin Warren
- Brady Watt
- Jack Wilson
- Peter Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Christopher Wood
- Shae Wools-Cobb
- Michael Wright
- Yuan Yechun
- Chen Zihao
Top 50 players in 2019 Australian PGA Championship field
The only top-50 player in the field is world No. 11 Adam Scott.