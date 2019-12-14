Patrick Reed will have his swing coach as his temporary caddie on 2019 Presidents Cup Sunday

Patrick Reed will have a temporary caddie on his bag for his Sunday singles match against CT Pan at the 2019 Presidents Cup.

Reed's long-time swing coach, Kevin Kirk, will caddie for his pupil after Reed's regular caddie and brother-in-law, Kessler Karain, was involved in a physical altercation with a fan at Royal Melbourne on Saturday.

Golf Channel was first to report Kirk stepping in for Karain.

Kessler Karain was involved in an altercation with a fan after the morning session of matches on Saturday, during which Reed and partner Webb Simpson lost their third-consecutive match.

In a statement sent to Barstool Sports, ESPN and other outlets, Karain described his version of event.

"As a caddy, one of your jobs is to protect your player," he said. "And unlike several other sports, in golf fans can get pretty close to Athletes. We have been known for having fun with some good banter, but after hearing several fans in Australia for 3 days some had taken it too far. I had had enough. And this gentleman was one of them.

"Riding on the cart, guy was about 3 feet from Patrick and said, 'you fucking suck.' I got off the cart and shoved him, said a couple things, probably a few expletives. Security came and I got back in the cart and left. I don't think there's one caddy I know that could blame me. Unless his bones break like Mr. Glass, the most harm done was a little spilled beer, which I'm more than happy to reimburse him for."

However, Golf Digest reported Karain also punched the fan in the confrontation.

Karain reportedly spoke with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. Later in the day, the PGA Tour released a statement announcing Karain would not participate in the final day.

"Following an incident that took place on Saturday at the Presidents Cup involving Kessler Karain and a spectator, Karain will not return to caddie for Sunday’s final-round Singles matches," the statement read. "We will have no further comment at this time."

Reed released a statement with the Tour's which read, "I respect the Tour's decision. We are all focused on winning the Presidents Cup tomorrow.”

The Americans trail the Internationals 10-8 heading into the final 12 singles matches on Sunday. To win, the Americans must earn 7.5 points.