The best last-minute 2019 Christmas and holidays gifts for golfers on any budget

There are less than two weeks until Christmas for 2019, and there are plenty of other important holidays and occasions filling in the calendar around December 25. This time of year, there's a lot of gift-giving as part of a cheerful season.

And you haven't even started shopping, have you?

OK, maybe you've picked up a few things here and there, but you're not all done. But it's not time to panic. If you're shopping for a golfer in your life, there are great gifts out there at any budget range that will put a smile on their face.

We curate these deals at our discretion, and we may make a commission on sales from these links.

The best last-minute 2019 Christmas and holidays gifts for golfers

Under $50

Kentwool socks: Kentwool makes the best golf socks, period. They last for years. Your feet don't blister, and they breathe well in summer and winter. You can purchase a single pair of socks for about $25, or you can buy sets of up to six pairs of socks for less than $100.

SwingLogic EFX-1 alignment aid: So many golfers need to work on their alignment. And by so many, I mean pretty much everyone. The SwingLogic EFX-1 tool is a tee with a directional arrow attached to the bottom. Point the tee where you want to go and you can line up the club and your setup to that target. A 3-pack is just $10 and a great stocking stuffer.

A dozen golf balls: There are so many great golf balls in the market right now, but whether you choose the Titleist ProV1 line, TaylorMade's TP5 line, the Srixon Z-Star line or the Bridgestone Tour B series, there are great deals on dozens of balls under $50.

CaddyDaddy cooler bag: Every golfer wants a cool beverage on a hot day on the golf course. So why not BYOB? With this CaddyDaddy cooler bag, which costs $20, your favorite golfer can bring a six-pack-plus and keep 'em cool throughout the round.

Under $100

Bushnell's Phantom GPS unit: Bushnell's handheld Phantom GPS is small, colorful, easy to use and a great value for the holidays at just $80 each. They're a beautiful stocking stuffer, even if it's not quite a stocking-stuffer price.

Under $250

TecTecTec VPRO500 laser rangefinder: This laser rangefinder is $130 for the holidays, and it gets the basics done well. This unit will help your favorite golfer get the right distances all over the course with the push of a button.

Shot Scope V2 package: Shot Scope makes a great product for golf performance tracking, combining a GPS watch which doubles as a sensor reader for the sensors which are screwed in your grips. Golfers will love knowing exactly what they need to do to improve. The package is $119!

Money is no object

SkyTrak indoor launch monitors: If you're looking to make a big holiday purchase for the golfer in your life (which could well be you), then a SkyTrak indoor launch monitor and simulator is the way to go. Normally around $2,000, now you can get SkyTrak for $1,700 from the pros at Rain or Shine Golf.

Flightscope Mevo launch monitor: If you're looking for an entry-level launch monitor, the Flightscope Mevo is a great choice. It's lightweight, works easily, and it connects to apps for your mobile phone which can display and parse your data, offer recommendations for on-course play and so much more. You're saving $50 on the Mevo through Rain or Shine Golf.

SkyCaddie SX500 handheld golf GPS: Not all golf GPS units are created the same, and the SkyCaddie SX500 (or smaller SX400) is one of the best. It's basically like having a smartphone whose only job is helping golfers get distances to holes from anywhere on the course. With great visual elements and quality numbers, a golfer will love this device. Save $60 this holiday season to get it under $350.