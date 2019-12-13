Here’s why Justin Thomas shouted “I love me some me!” after Presidents Cup hero putt

Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods had been fighting and fighting all afternoon at Royal Melbourne to salvage even a half-point in their Friday foursomes match in the 2019 Presidents Cup.

The pair got to the 18th hole of the Composite Course. After a Thomas drive, Woods hit an approach shot some 20 feet from the hole, leaving a devilishly quick putt for birdie that might decide the match. Following a birdie miss from Hideki Matsuyama on behalf of the Internationals, Thomas stepped up and hit the putt.

After what felt like forever, the ball trickled into the hole for the winning birdie that gave the Americans a critical point in a foursomes session that, at one point, looked like an improbable Internationals sweep.

Thomas and Woods dropped their putters to the ground almost simultaneously, with Thomas dropping back a few steps and yelling, "I love me some me!" before embracing Woods and celebrating the emotional moment.

Initially, it was hard to hear what Thomas was saying. And once it was clear what he was saying, it was probably still a mystery to a lot of people watching why Thomas said what he did. It was an inside joke, of sorts, but it was based on something another athlete in a different walk of sporting life said.

"There's a video of Terrell Owens and he yells, to just being T.O., but he yells, 'I love me some me.'" Thomas explained.

"I showed it to the guys this morning. They had not seen it. It's a really funny video. I said, 'Might make a big putt today, I'm yelling it.' Today that was a pretty big putt so I thought it was the appropriate time to yell it."

After the match, Thomas was thrilled to have a moment like this playing alongside Tiger Woods.

"I'm speechless," Thomas said. "I've made a lot of for big putts and hit a lot of big shots but to do it with my captain and an unbelievable teammate to win the match and hopefully turn the tide in the Presidents Cup, that was awesome."

The Americans and the Internationals ultimately halved the sessions, 2.5-2.5, giving the Internationals a 6.5-3.5 edge going into the eight matches of Day 3.