2019 QBE Shootout TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2019 QBE Shootout begins with 24 of the world's best players gathered together into 12 two-man teams at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida, marking one of the final events of the PGA Tour Challenge season.

The QBE Shootout TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs three days of live golf action from Tiburon Golf Club.

There will be three days of team games in this format, with a scramble, a best ball and a modified alternate shot format changing around the demands for both teams.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Friday's first round, Saturday's second round and Sunday's final round. On Friday, Golf Channel will air the second half of its coverage only on its digital platforms.

On Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel will have four hours of coverage on linear TV.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2019 QBE Shootout on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2019 QBE Shootout TV times and schedule.

2019 QBE Shootout TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern