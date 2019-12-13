2019 QBE Shootout streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel

The 2019 QBE Shootout features 12 two-man teams coming together for three days of golf in a unique format. With online streams from Golf Channel in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2019 QBE Shootout online starting on Friday in the United States, as Golf Channel has its online stream for all three rounds of the tournament from Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

There will be three days of golf, with a different format -- scramble, modified alternate shot and best ball -- each day to test some of the best players in the world.

All three days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing four hours of coverage each day on the weekend.

Golf Channel (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

PGA Tour Live is not available for this event.

2019 QBE Shootout streaming schedule: How to watch online

Friday, Dec. 13

Golf Channel broadcast: 12-2 p.m.

Golf Channel digital broadcast: 2-4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Golf Channel broadcast: 12-4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15