Masters notes: Quick hits from Saturday’s moving day

We’re through Moving Day at the 2021 Masters, and Hideki Matsuyama is now 18 holes away from becoming the first Asian-born man to win at Augusta National.
However, before we turn the page to the final rounds, Hideki’s quest for a green jacket and the handful of chasers looking to beat him, let’s look back on Saturday at the Masters.
2021 Masters notes: Saturday edition
- 29, Going on 30 – The leader after Saturday’s lengthy day at Augusta National comes from Japan for the first time in the history of the golf tournament. Hideki Matsuyama will take a four-shot lead into the final round on Sunday. The 29-year-old eagled 15, birdied 16 and matched it with another birdie on 17, finishing with a 65 and a 30 coming in. He made zero bogeys. It’s his Masters to lose. Whenever Matsuyama wins a big tournament, he does it in style. Hideki’s claimed two WGC events, winning by seven shots in Shanghai in 2016 and five shots the next year in Akron. Oddly enough, the other three wins on his PGA Tour resume all came in a playoff.
- First Timers Club – In Matsuyama’s shadow, playing partner Xander Schauffele put up a 68 which will reserve a spot in the final pairing of the 2021 Masters. Schauffele only has one three-putt in the three rounds of the tournament and no double bogeys or worse. Four shots presents a cushion for Hideki, but he hasn’t won the golf tournament just yet. Marc Leishman, Justin Rose and the kid below all have a Sunday shot for a free article of clothing.
- The Kid Plays – Will Zalatoris didn’t let the red light of the TV cameras foul up his golf game on Sunday. Zalatoris is one of two players this week to post under-par scores in all three rounds. Even though the 24-year-old missed a birdie putt on 18 to go out in the final game tomorrow, he’s very much in with a chance. The youngster with temporary PGA Tour membership gets an invite back to Augusta if he keeps his wits about him on Sunday and finishes in the top 12.
- Another One – For the first time since 2013, Corey Conners joins the crystal club with an ace on the sixth hole. It’s only the sixth ace on number six – which is a wicked tongue twister. Conners remains in the hunt with 18 holes to go, but the Canadian must feel he left some strokes on the course with his 68 on Saturday.