Masters notes: Quick hits from Friday’s cut day

We’ve reached the weekend at the Masters, and that means Justin Rose will be in the final group on Saturday afternoon with 24-year-old Will Zalatoris.
However, before we turn the page to the final two rounds and the 54 players who made the Masters cut, let’s look back quickly on the second round.
2021 Masters notes: Friday edition
- Moving Day – Usually Saturday earns the moniker of “moving day” on Tour, but Friday earned that honor at the 2021 Masters. Justin Rose stays at the top spot with an even-par round of 72. Everything else seemingly changed. The 24-year-old Will Zalatoris, currently on a Special Temporary Membership on the PGA Tour, starts Saturday at Augusta National in the final pairing of the afternoon. Zalatoris continues to jet his way up leaderboards and fantasy games. His eight birdies and zero double bogeys at Augusta propel this young Cinderella into the ultimate dream scenario for any golfer.
- The Favorite – All eyes will gaze upon last week’s winner in Texas over the weekend. Masters champion Jordan Spieth continues his outstanding season with a 68 on Friday, leaving him just two shots back of Rose with 36 very long holes to play. Spieth birdied three of the four par 5s and only gave one back on his Friday round. This comes after a disaster of a triple bogey on Thursday at the 10th hole. Hitting 83 percent of greens in the first two rounds and carding zero three-putts on Friday keeps giving Spieth the positive momentum for another green jacket.
- New Ballgame – It’s a delicious jumbled mess on the leaderboard in the first major of the year. Shout out to Tony Finau and Bernd Wiesberger for turning in sparking rounds of 66 on Friday. Both players are 4-under 140 and absolutely in the thick of the tournament. Also at 4 under is Si Woo Kim – who needs a new putter. Kim finished out his round on the final handful of holes with a 3-wood on the green after he broke the flat blade on 15. Twenty players start the third round under par.
- Aloha – Dustin Johnson goes 74-75 in his defense of the Masters title and now has to find a way to kill some time between now and the jacket presentation on Sunday evening. Four three-putts on Friday didn’t give DJ an early tee time on Saturday. Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia and a testy Brooks Koepka all missed the cut as well. Matt Wolff gets an extra star for snagging a disqualification from the event for signing an incorrect scorecard.
- It’s Not Amateur Hour — We won’t have an amateur make the cut this year at The Masters, so Fred and Jim will have more time to talk with the champion on Sunday evening.